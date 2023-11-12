Magic Johnson Foundation brings Thanksgiving meals to people in need

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - With full trunks, and full smiles, 800 Lansing families had their Thanksgiving dinners taken care of at no cost Saturday.

In their ninth year of partnership, the non-profit organization Feed the Children and the Magic Johnson Foundation are working together to bring “Holiday Hope” to people in need. The event was jumpstarted by NBA star Magic Johnson, who said he wanted to find a way to give back to others in the city where he grew up and began his career.

“To come back home now, to help families in need is very important,” Johnson said. “The economy is not doing well right now. Financially, people are hurting, so how can I, since I’ve been blessed to be in the position, come back and help some families out?”

Rows of food, toys, winter coats, and personal care items were stacked high in the parking lot of Union Missionary Baptist Church, a congregation Johnson has been a part of since he was a child, and the same church where he married his wife, Cookie.

Food items were brought to Union Missionary by Feed the Children, while other goods were sponsored by companies like Kroger, Mattel, and hotel management company Concord Hospitality.

“Our business is here. Our associates are here,” said Chief of Human Resources Debra Punke. “We live here, and we work here, and to give back to our neighbors in need, there’s nothing better.”

The Holiday Hope event was started in 2014 with the hope of making the holiday season brighter, and less of a burden, for struggling families, like the Kings, who were lined up with others to have their cars filled with donations.

Dad Christopher said the family has been living in a homeless shelter in Lansing after falling on hard times, but that the boxes of donated goods will make all the difference this year.

“Last Thanksgiving wasn’t as pleasant,” he said. “I was struggling a bit, and so this year, it’s going to be much better.”

For Johnson, Holiday Hope is not only an opportunity to help others, but a homecoming where he can reunite with family and friends.

“To see all my friends here, I’ve been getting so many great hugs and high fives,” he said. ”So it’s a blessing for me too you know.”

In a few short weeks, dozens of Thanksgiving tables that would otherwise be empty will be filled, with the help of a little holiday hope.

