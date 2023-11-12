First Alert Weather Forecast

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - If you liked the weather on Sunday, you are going to enjoy the next few days. We keep the sunshine going across the area today. It will be a few degrees warmer today with high temperatures in the mid 50s. Like Sunday we will see wind gusts near 30 MPH at times. Tonight under mostly clear skies temperatures dip back into the low 30s.

Tuesday through Thursday promise to be dry days across most of Michigan. Mostly sunny skies are expected Tuesday and Wednesday. High temperatures top out in the low to mid 50s Tuesday and climb to the upper 50s Wednesday. Thursday we should hit 60º with clouds rolling in during the afternoon.

Friday we do have a chance of rain showers. Right now the rain looks to be confined to the morning hours Friday, which is good news with Silver Bells In The City in Lansing and the Jackson Christmas Parade Friday evening. High temperatures Friday are expected to be in the mid 50s. Next weekend features some sunshine both days with high temperatures in the upper 40s.

ALMANAC INFORMATION for November 13, 2023

Average High: 48º Average Low 33º

Lansing Record High: 75° 1879

Lansing Record Low: 1° 1873

Jackson Record High: 70º 1989

Jackson Record Low: 4º 2019

Download the free News 10 First Alert Weather App for forecast updates, radar, and severe weather notifications right to your smartphone.

Subscribe to our News 10 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning.

Copyright 2023 WILX. All rights reserved.