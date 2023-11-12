Advertise With Us

First Alert Weather Forecast

The sunshine continues for the first half of the week
First Alert Weather Monday morning webcast from WILX News 10
By Darrin Rockcole
Published: Nov. 16, 2022 at 11:10 AM EST|Updated: 5 hours ago
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - If you liked the weather on Sunday, you are going to enjoy the next few days. We keep the sunshine going across the area today. It will be a few degrees warmer today with high temperatures in the mid 50s. Like Sunday we will see wind gusts near 30 MPH at times. Tonight under mostly clear skies temperatures dip back into the low 30s.

Tuesday through Thursday promise to be dry days across most of Michigan. Mostly sunny skies are expected Tuesday and Wednesday. High temperatures top out in the low to mid 50s Tuesday and climb to the upper 50s Wednesday. Thursday we should hit 60º with clouds rolling in during the afternoon.

Friday we do have a chance of rain showers. Right now the rain looks to be confined to the morning hours Friday, which is good news with Silver Bells In The City in Lansing and the Jackson Christmas Parade Friday evening. High temperatures Friday are expected to be in the mid 50s. Next weekend features some sunshine both days with high temperatures in the upper 40s.

ALMANAC INFORMATION for November 13, 2023

  • Average High: 48º Average Low 33º
  • Lansing Record High: 75° 1879
  • Lansing Record Low: 1° 1873
  • Jackson Record High: 70º 1989
  • Jackson Record Low: 4º 2019

