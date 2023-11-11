Advertise With Us

Wreath laying ceremony held in downtown Lansing for Veterans Day

(WILX)
By WILX News 10
Published: Nov. 11, 2023 at 2:51 PM EST|Updated: 3 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - For the first time in 41 years, a wreath-laying ceremony was held at the Veterans Memorial Monument on the northeast lawn of the State Capitol of Michigan.

The Lansing Veterans Council hosted the ceremony on Saturday, Nov. 11 where people saw a full 13-member color guard conduct a riffle volley in downtown Lansing. The Michigan Veterans Memorial recognized the sacrifices of men and women who served in World War I, World War II, and the Korean and Vietnam Wars.

The memorial which was dedicated by Michigan’s Veteran Organizations and Auxiliaries, is one of the first multi-conflict monuments in the United States.

The center panel of the memorial says:

“THIS MEMORIAL PRESENTED TO THE STATE OF MICHIGAN BY THE MICHIGAN’S VETERANS ORGANIzATIONS AND AUXILIARIES IS ONE OF THE FIRST MULTICONFLICT MEMORIALS ERECTED IN THE UNITED STATES TO MEMORIALIzE THE SERVICE AND SACRIFICES OF A STATE’S SERVICEMEN AND SERVICEWOMEN WHEN CALLED UPON TO SERVE THEIR COUNTRY IN THE CAUSE OF FREEDOM. MORE THAN 1,399,000 MICHIGAN CITIZENS SERVED IN WORLD WAR I, WORLD WAR II, KOREAN AND VIETNAM CONFLICTS.”

After the wreath-laying ceremony, people went to the Temple House Fellowship Hall located at Central United Methodist Church for an observance program held by the American Legion Post 502 of Elsie.

Organizers said individual speakers will remember the conflicts of WW1, WW2, Korea, Vietnam, the Gulf War, Iraq, and Afghanistan, as well as an emphasis on the number of Michigan veterans who served in each conflict.

Subscribe to our News 10 newsletter and YouTube page to receive the latest local news and weather.

Copyright 2023 WILX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Michigan head coach Jim Harbaugh watches against Indiana in the second half of an NCAA college...
University of Michigan football coach Jim Harbaugh suspended for rest of the regular season
Mandy Gaither, a teacher at St. Clair High School in Missouri, said she believes she was placed...
Second teacher with OnlyFans page discovered at same school
Michigan House considering repealing ‘ban on the ban’
Meijer logo
Meijer selling turkeys for price they were in 1930s
Mother and child save themselves as their van sinks into Red Cedar River

Latest News

Temperatures will be a tad warmer on Sunday even with a few more clouds.
A few more clouds but a nice finish to the weekend is expected
Suspect released in fatal stabbing of Detroit synagogue leader
No rain in the forecast this weekend and there should be plenty of sunshine, too.
Calm weather for this weekend
Veteran honors fellow soldiers
Veterans Day tribute by a veteran