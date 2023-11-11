Wreath laying ceremony held in downtown Lansing for Veterans Day

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - For the first time in 41 years, a wreath-laying ceremony was held at the Veterans Memorial Monument on the northeast lawn of the State Capitol of Michigan.

The Lansing Veterans Council hosted the ceremony on Saturday, Nov. 11 where people saw a full 13-member color guard conduct a riffle volley in downtown Lansing. The Michigan Veterans Memorial recognized the sacrifices of men and women who served in World War I, World War II, and the Korean and Vietnam Wars.

The memorial which was dedicated by Michigan’s Veteran Organizations and Auxiliaries, is one of the first multi-conflict monuments in the United States.

The center panel of the memorial says:

“THIS MEMORIAL PRESENTED TO THE STATE OF MICHIGAN BY THE MICHIGAN’S VETERANS ORGANIzATIONS AND AUXILIARIES IS ONE OF THE FIRST MULTICONFLICT MEMORIALS ERECTED IN THE UNITED STATES TO MEMORIALIzE THE SERVICE AND SACRIFICES OF A STATE’S SERVICEMEN AND SERVICEWOMEN WHEN CALLED UPON TO SERVE THEIR COUNTRY IN THE CAUSE OF FREEDOM. MORE THAN 1,399,000 MICHIGAN CITIZENS SERVED IN WORLD WAR I, WORLD WAR II, KOREAN AND VIETNAM CONFLICTS.”

After the wreath-laying ceremony, people went to the Temple House Fellowship Hall located at Central United Methodist Church for an observance program held by the American Legion Post 502 of Elsie.

Organizers said individual speakers will remember the conflicts of WW1, WW2, Korea, Vietnam, the Gulf War, Iraq, and Afghanistan, as well as an emphasis on the number of Michigan veterans who served in each conflict.

