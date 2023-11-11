Advertise With Us

Veterans Day tribute by a veteran

“I want to help other veterans”
Veteran honors fellow soldiers
Veteran honors fellow soldiers(WILX)
By Jordyn Burrell
Published: Nov. 10, 2023 at 10:44 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Veterans Day is on November 11th. The day that marks the end of World War I.

Richard Schmidt is a veteran who served in the Navy during the Vietnam era. He spends his days working in the produce department at the Eaton Rapids Family Fare store and this year for Veterans Day he created a special tribute combining his love for the military and his job.

“I’ve had a lot of people go “Well how come your picture is not up there?” Yeah, I’m a veteran but I’m not looking for that type of recognition... I want to help other veterans,” said Schmidt.

While working in the store...

“I noticed so many veterans coming into this store and I, myself, am a veteran. I just felt like we needed to do something to show tribute to them and it just went way past my expectations because I started taking photos and it got bigger and bigger and bigger and here we are,” said Schmidt.

Richard created what he calls a tribute wall. Front and center for people to see when they walk into the store. A tribute to the people he’s met at the store who have served in the military.

“Being a veteran, it doesn’t matter what branch you’re in whether air force, army, navy, marines, it doesn’t matter what branch you’re in, we’re all trained. So, it’s like a club so it doesn’t matter what branch you’re in, what time you’re in, we’re all connected,” said Schmidt.

For Richard Schmidt and all the veterans, Veterans Day is a day near and dear to their hearts.

“Especially the Vietnam veterans, they never got a big welcome home. So, they really appreciate that and they want to tell their stories,” said Schmidt.

And for Schmidt, the tribute wall gave him a new passion and a new tradition.

“It makes me feel great when people ask me, “who’s this guy, who’s that guy” they all have a story, they love hearing the story and I love telling them,” says Schmidt.

Subscribe to our News 10 newsletter and YouTube page to receive the latest local news and weather.

Copyright 2023 WILX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Michigan head coach Jim Harbaugh watches against Indiana in the second half of an NCAA college...
University of Michigan football coach Jim Harbaugh suspended for rest of the regular season
Car submerging in the Red Cedar River in Lansing
Train v car crash in Delta Twp
Train destroys truck stuck on tracks in Delta Township
Meijer logo
Meijer selling turkeys for price they were in 1930s
Mandy Gaither, a teacher at St. Clair High School in Missouri, said she believes she was placed...
Second teacher with OnlyFans page discovered at same school

Latest News

In iOS 17, Apple users can exchange contact information by simply tapping their phones together.
What the Tech: How to share contact info fast
Overnight family warming center opening in Lansing
St. Johns family organizes teddy bear drive to give back
St. Johns family organizes teddy bear drive to give back
Dying with dignity
Dying with dignity