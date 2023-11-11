Veterans Day tribute by a veteran

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Veterans Day is on November 11th. The day that marks the end of World War I.

Richard Schmidt is a veteran who served in the Navy during the Vietnam era. He spends his days working in the produce department at the Eaton Rapids Family Fare store and this year for Veterans Day he created a special tribute combining his love for the military and his job.

“I’ve had a lot of people go “Well how come your picture is not up there?” Yeah, I’m a veteran but I’m not looking for that type of recognition... I want to help other veterans,” said Schmidt.

While working in the store...

“I noticed so many veterans coming into this store and I, myself, am a veteran. I just felt like we needed to do something to show tribute to them and it just went way past my expectations because I started taking photos and it got bigger and bigger and bigger and here we are,” said Schmidt.

Richard created what he calls a tribute wall. Front and center for people to see when they walk into the store. A tribute to the people he’s met at the store who have served in the military.

“Being a veteran, it doesn’t matter what branch you’re in whether air force, army, navy, marines, it doesn’t matter what branch you’re in, we’re all trained. So, it’s like a club so it doesn’t matter what branch you’re in, what time you’re in, we’re all connected,” said Schmidt.

For Richard Schmidt and all the veterans, Veterans Day is a day near and dear to their hearts.

“Especially the Vietnam veterans, they never got a big welcome home. So, they really appreciate that and they want to tell their stories,” said Schmidt.

And for Schmidt, the tribute wall gave him a new passion and a new tradition.

“It makes me feel great when people ask me, “who’s this guy, who’s that guy” they all have a story, they love hearing the story and I love telling them,” says Schmidt.

