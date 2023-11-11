St. Johns family organizes teddy bear drive to give back

ST. JOHNS, Mich. (WILX) - Carleigh Gatewood spent the first 511 days of her life in the hospital. This month, her family is using that experience to give back.

We first brought you the story of baby Carleigh in May, as she went home for the first time in her life. Now, we bring you the story of her teddy bear drive for Mott Children’s Hospital and Sparrow. You can donate to the drive by going to their Amazon wishlist, which will send packages directly to their home.

Carleigh experienced more challenges in her first 23 months of life than most people do in their entire lifetime. After being born with her organs outside of her body, leading to more than 10 surgeries, Charleigh is now approaching her second birthday.

“I don’t think we ever thought we would get here. So for her to be stable, thriving, doing wonderfully, growing... the doctors are dumbfounded with us,” said Katie Gatewood, Charleigh’s Mom.

Hitting milestones like her first word, her family wanted to celebrate and give back. They chose to do so in a way that helped them immensely during their time in the hospital. They’re collecting teddy bears for Mott and Sparrow hospitals, to help normalize medical issues for children and their siblings.

“When Carleigh first got her trachea, they put a trachea in the teddy bear. That helped Kambria immensely because she could not understand, you know, ‘why does sissy got a tube coming out of her neck,” said Katie Gatewood.

Staff from the hospital will take the bears and alter them to demonstrate anything ranging from a breathing tube to a broken limb, to surgery.

“I think a lot of people think of Mott Children’s Hospital as a huge hospital with unlimited resources, and that’s just not true,” said Gary Gatewood, Charleigh’s Dad.

In their previous “Snuggles From Carleigh” drive, they were able to collect and donate over 15 hundred stuffed animals and over 100 pacifiers. Despite the big turn out, the donation to Mott ran out in less than six months.

“This is for, you know, all the kids that are still there. We got to come, and good lord willing we’ll stay home, but this is for the kids that haven’t got to come home yet,” said Gary Gatewood.

“So we just wanna give back... If we can double the donation, even if we can’t double it, we’ll still split it. You know take part to Sparrow and part to Mott Children’s Hospital,” said Katie Gatewood.

Turning struggles into snuggles, with one little girl making a big impact on other young patients.

Snuggles From Carleigh will be collecting teddy bears through the end of November. They hope to deliver the donations on her second birthday, at the start of December.

You can find more information about how to get involved on her mom’s Facebook page, by clicking here.

