Advertise With Us

4 people hurt in shootout on Alabama interstate, police say

Multiple people shot on I-59 SB, Birmingham police say
By WBRC Staff
Published: Nov. 10, 2023 at 7:34 PM EST|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Birmingham police say four people were shot on southbound Interstate 59 on Friday afternoon.

The Birmingham Police Department says around 4:40 p.m., a group of people saw a possible stolen vehicle on the interstate and followed the vehicle. The group stopped on the interstate and a shootout ensued near the Bush Boulevard exit.

Birmingham Fire Rescue Service say two adult men were shot and transported to University of Alabama Birmingham Hospital with life-threatening injuries.

Police say two additional men showed up to UAB Hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

One adult woman is in custody.

All parties involved are considered suspects at this time, according to police.

While WBRC crews were on the scene, an accident in the northbound lanes of I-59 occurred. The condition of the drivers is unknown.

Copyright 2023 Gray Media Group, Inc. via WBRC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Meijer logo
Meijer selling turkeys for price they were in 1930s
Michigan head coach Jim Harbaugh watches against Indiana in the second half of an NCAA college...
University of Michigan football coach Jim Harbaugh suspended for rest of the regular season
Brianna Coppage, 28, had been a teacher for five years, spending the last two at St. Clair High...
Former teacher said she has made nearly $1 million from OnlyFans in less than 6 months
Train v car crash in Delta Twp
Train destroys truck stuck on tracks in Delta Township
The puzzle to find Paige: A family’s journey for justice

Latest News

Veteran honors fellow soldiers
Veterans Day tribute by a veteran
FILE -- Jelly Roll performs "Love Can Build a Bridge" at the 57th Annual CMA Awards on Nov. 8,...
Jelly Roll to perform concert for inmates at county jail in Michigan
In iOS 17, Apple users can exchange contact information by simply tapping their phones together.
What the Tech: How to share contact info fast
Sheffield High School athletic trainer Jason McGee recently died in a car crash, school...
‘He had the biggest smile’: High school athletic trainer dies in crash heading home after game
Michigan head coach Jim Harbaugh watches against Indiana in the second half of an NCAA college...
Big Ten bans No. 2 Michigan coach Jim Harbaugh from final 3 games over alleged sign-stealing scheme