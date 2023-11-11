MSU HOCKEY: PSU Rallies for Tie, Shootout Win

East Lansing, Mich. – No 11 Michigan State skated to a 3-3 tie with No. 17/16 Penn State on Friday at Munn Ice Arena, opening a four-game homestand. The Nittany Lions took the extra point in the Big Ten standings with a shootout win and are now 0-0-3 in Big Ten play and 5-2-3 overall. MSU is now 7-3-1, 2-0-1 in Conference action. The Spartans took a 3-0 lead through the first 33 minutes of the game, but Penn State chipped away with a goal late in the second period and then two in the third to send the game into overtime. Both teams had chances in the extra period, but the game finished in a tie, with the visitors eventually taking the shootout in four rounds. The game was up-tempo action for 60 minutes – the high-shot-volume Nittany Lions had a 40-35 edge in shots on net, but MSU also recorded a season-best 19 blocks. MSU got a goal and an assist from Isaac Howard, while both Daniel Russell and freshman defenseman Patrick Geary had goals for MSU as well. Tyler Paquette, Zander Lamppa, and Matt DiMarsico had the PSU tallies. The Nittany Lions won their second straight shootout and have opened Big Ten play with three straight ties. Trey Augustine made 37 saves, while Noah Grannan played his fourth game of the season and compiled 32 stops, including 12 in the final period and four in overtime to keep MSU from putting the game away.

STATISTICS OF NOTE

Isaac Howard had a goal and an assist, extending his point streak to nine straight games and giving him his fourth multiple-point outing of the season.

Daniel Russell’s first-period goal was his sixth marker of the season, tying him for the team lead.

Patrick Gary had his first career shorthanded goal and now has scores in back-to-back games.

MSU failed to score four goals for just the second time this season.

The Spartans had just three penalties, tying their season low set in the first two games of the season vs. Lake State.

MSU blocked a season-best 19 shots, led by Tiernan Shoudy’s four.

First Period: With the Spartans on the penalty kill, the Spartans took a 1-0 lead on their third shorthanded marker of the year. A faceoff deep in the defensive zone had both blueliners below the goal line, and Matt Basgall tapped it to Patrick Geary. Geary collected the puck, skated behind the goal cage and the length of the ice, ripping a shot from the left circle that found its mark for the freshman’s second goal of the season.

Second Period: MSU doubled its lead halfway through the second period. Daniel Russell broke the puck out of the zone and dumped it deep behind the net. PSU goalie Noah Grannan went to play the puck behind the net, but Isaac Howard had raced in, beat Grannan to the puck, and backhanded it back into the slot for Russell, who had nothing but space for his sixth goal of the season at 9:33. MSU went up 3-1 at 12:23 when the Nittany Lions committed a turnover deep in their own defensive zone, giving up the puck on the half wall on the left side and the puck heading right onto the stick of Howard. The sophomore skated across the top of the crease left-to-right and backhanded the pick glove-side on Grannan for his fourth goal of the season. Penn State got on the board late in the period, as they pressed for a goal deep in their zone.

Third Period: Penn State pulled within a goal at 7:07, with Jimmy Dowd Jr.’s shot from the right point tipped by Zander Lamppa en route, eluding Augustine to make it a 3-2 game. At 17:33 in the period, the visitors got their equalizer, as Matt DiMarsico freed the puck from a scrum behind the net and took it to the right post, where he was able to find some space for his second goal of the season.

Overtime: MSU had four shots on net to PSU’s three, but both Grannan and Augustine came up with big saves to keep their teams in the game. MSU had the puck for the majority of the extra period but could not find a way to get the winner.

Shootout: Neither team scored until the third round of the shootout, when both Isaac Howard and Xander Lamppa put goals past the netminders. Tanner Kelly hit the post in round four, and Ryan Kirwin got the shootout winner for Penn State.

