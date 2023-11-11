Mason’s Carswell overcomes injury, leading Mason closer to first state title

MASON, Mich. (WILX) - We’ve reached the final eight in the high school football playoffs and the unbeaten Mason Bulldogs have been led by its junior quarterback who wasn’t sure he’d even be able to suit up this season.

Cason Carswell is making it look easy leading his undefeated 11-0 Bulldogs back to their third straight state quarterfinal, as they prepare for a Week 8 rematch with 10-1 Walled Lake Western Friday at 7 p.m.

These two programs met just three weeks ago, where Mason went on the road and won 30-7.

But for Carswell just getting himself to this season, was anything but easy.

“When I that had the fall and woke up back in the ambulance and in the hospitals when I really woke up, I mean I just was thinking the the worst, what if this ends my career,” Carswell said. “I didn’t know what the injury was yet, so, never knew what could’ve happened.”

A broken clavicle and concussion cut Carswell’s sophomore hoops season short.

It halted much of his off-season football progress, spent mostly rehabbing and finding new perspective just for the chance to play football once again.

“It just taught me not to take anything for granted. You never think like when you go out there that was my last basketball game of the year,” Carswell said. “Never thought that was gonna happen. So coming out just trying to win every game one game at a time.”

Head coach Gary Houghton has been around a lot of great high school football players. Having Carswell around on his varsity team since his freshman year, now in his second full season as the starter, Carswell’s competitive spirit puts him right near the top.

“I think he by birth was a very competitive person, both of his parents were college athletes and I think it’s just the way he grew up,” Houghton said. It’s just a natural instinct for him to want to win at everything he does.”

A season later and Carswell is older and stronger and has accounted for 31 total touchdowns and over 2,300 yards through the air and on the ground, as he’s established himself as one of the premier quarterbacks in the state.

Playing on a senior laden team, Carswell would love nothing more than to send his upperclassmen out with Mason’s first ever state title.

“Oh, yeah, it’d be huge. I mean, these are all my buddies, been playing with them for three years now and known a lot of them for longer than that, so it’d be sweet to let them go out with that.”

