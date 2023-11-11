Advertise With Us

Man charged with killing a Michigan woman whose body was found in a pickup faces new charges

A man charged in the death of a 62-year-old woman whose body was found in the bed of her pickup truck has been bound over for trial and faces new charges in the case
By By The Associated Press
Published: Nov. 10, 2023 at 9:00 PM EST|Updated: 2 hours ago
MOUNT CLEMENS, Mich. (AP) — A man charged in the death of a 62-year-old woman whose body was found in the bed of a crashed pickup truck has been bound over for trial and faces new charges in the case.

Macomb County prosecutors on Thursday added charges of first-degree premeditated murder, home invasion and second-degree criminal sexual conduct against Stephen Freeman, 20, of Lexington, local news outlets reported.

Freeman's case also was moved to circuit court.

Freeman already was facing charges of felony murder, receiving and concealing a body and concealing the death of an individual.

The body of Gabriele Seitz of Shelby Township was discovered in the truck on Oct. 27, 2022, following a minor collision in which Freeman, who was driving the vehicle, fled the scene.

Prosecutors say Freeman had entered the victim’s home through a window while she was not home. When she returned, an altercation between the two escalated into a fight that ended with Seitz’s death. Officials have not said how she died.

“My office has augmented the charges against Stephen Freeman to reflect the gravity of his alleged actions,'" Macomb County Prosecutor Peter Lucido said.

Freeman's attorney didn't immediately return a phone message and an email seeking comment Friday.

Freeman remains in jail.

