Friday Night Frenzy Regional Title Highlights
Highlights, reaction and scores from the Mid-Michigan area.
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Regional titles were claimed as News 10 Sports had cameras at four mid-Michigan contests throughout the area, with scores posted from the other teams in action. Our Friday Night Frenzy Game of the Week took us to Walled Lake Western, for a wild overtime thriller.
Game of the Week (OT): Mason 44, Walled Lake Western 41
Final: Portland 21, Niles 14
Final: East Lansing 42, Byron Center 20
Final: Jackson Lumen Christi 21, Clinton 14
Other area scores:
Goodrich 24, Haslett 17
Corunna 56, Macomb Lutheran North 18
Saturday:
Zeeland West at Parma Western - 1PM
Ovid-Elsie at Constantine - 1PM
Pewamo-Westphalia at North Muskegon - 1PM
