Friday Night Frenzy Regional Title Highlights

Highlights, reaction and scores from the Mid-Michigan area.
By Joey Ellis
Published: Nov. 11, 2023 at 12:30 AM EST|Updated: 3 hours ago
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Regional titles were claimed as News 10 Sports had cameras at four mid-Michigan contests throughout the area, with scores posted from the other teams in action. Our Friday Night Frenzy Game of the Week took us to Walled Lake Western, for a wild overtime thriller.

Game of the Week (OT): Mason 44, Walled Lake Western 41

Mason outlasts Walled Lake Western in overtime thriller to reach third straight semifinal

Final: Portland 21, Niles 14

Portland outlasts Niles to reach state semifinals

Final: East Lansing 42, Byron Center 20

East Lansing routs Byron Center to roll into D2 semifinal

Final: Jackson Lumen Christi 21, Clinton 14

Jackson Lumen Christi holds off Clinton, returns back to D7 state semifinals

Other area scores:

Goodrich 24, Haslett 17

Corunna 56, Macomb Lutheran North 18

Saturday:

Zeeland West at Parma Western - 1PM

Ovid-Elsie at Constantine - 1PM

Pewamo-Westphalia at North Muskegon - 1PM

