Advertise With Us

WEATHER EXTRA: Dry weekend on the way

First Alert Chief Meteorologist Darrin Rockcole shares the weekend forecast.
By Krystle Holleman
Published: Nov. 10, 2023 at 8:08 AM EST|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Friday will be a cooler day with high temperatures in the upper 40s. With the wind not as strong as the past few days it may actually feel slightly warmer. First Alert Chief Meteorologist Darrin Rockcole shares the weekend forecast.

More:

ALMANAC INFORMATION for November 10, 2023

  • Average High: 49º Average Low 34º
  • Lansing Record High: 76° 2022
  • Lansing Record Low: 9° 1895
  • Jackson Record High: 75º 2020
  • Jackson Record Low: 18º 1921

Download the free News 10 First Alert Weather App for forecast updates, radar, and severe weather notifications right to your smartphone.

Subscribe to our News 10 newsletter and YouTube page to receive the latest local news and weather.

Copyright 2023 WILX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Brianna Coppage, 28, had been a teacher for five years, spending the last two at St. Clair High...
Former teacher said she has made nearly $1 million from OnlyFans in less than 6 months
Meijer logo
Meijer selling turkeys for price they were in 1930s
Train v car crash in Delta Twp
Train destroys car stuck on tracks in Delta Township
Detroit 50-year-old cold case
FBI Detroit, Michigan State Police, seeking help in 50-year-old missing girl case
The puzzle to find Paige: A family’s journey for justice

Latest News

Overnight family warming center opening in Lansing
First Alert Chief Meteorologist Darrin Rockcole shares the weekend forecast.
WEATHER EXTRA: Dry weekend on the way
Police investigate house fire in Albion
FILE - In this June 4, 2019 photo, Dana Nessel, attorney general of Michigan, listens to a...
Michigan Republicans introduce articles of impeachment against AG Nessel
LCC celebrates first-generation college students