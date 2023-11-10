WEATHER EXTRA: Dry weekend on the way

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Friday will be a cooler day with high temperatures in the upper 40s. With the wind not as strong as the past few days it may actually feel slightly warmer. First Alert Chief Meteorologist Darrin Rockcole shares the weekend forecast.

ALMANAC INFORMATION for November 10, 2023

Average High: 49º Average Low 34º

Lansing Record High: 76° 2022

Lansing Record Low: 9° 1895

Jackson Record High: 75º 2020

Jackson Record Low: 18º 1921

