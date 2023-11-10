WEATHER EXTRA: Dry weekend on the way
Published: Nov. 10, 2023 at 8:08 AM EST|Updated: 2 hours ago
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Friday will be a cooler day with high temperatures in the upper 40s. With the wind not as strong as the past few days it may actually feel slightly warmer. First Alert Chief Meteorologist Darrin Rockcole shares the weekend forecast.
ALMANAC INFORMATION for November 10, 2023
- Average High: 49º Average Low 34º
- Lansing Record High: 76° 2022
- Lansing Record Low: 9° 1895
- Jackson Record High: 75º 2020
- Jackson Record Low: 18º 1921
