U.S. Senator candidate Peter Meijer shares his views, goals ahead of the 2024 election

By Kellan Buddy
Published: Nov. 10, 2023 at 1:39 PM EST|Updated: 2 hours ago
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Peter Meijer was interviewed Friday morning just days after he announced his bid for U.S. Senate.

The former congressman announced he is joining Michigan’s U.S. Senate race on Nov. 6.

News 10′s Kellan Buddy sat down with Peter Meijer on his bid for U.S. Senator.

You can watch the full interview in the video player above.

