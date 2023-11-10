University of Michigan football coach Jim Harbaugh suspended for rest of the regular season

ANN ARBOR, Mich. (WILX) - University of Michigan’s football coach Jim Harbaugh has been suspended for the remainder of the regular season, the Big Ten announced on Friday.

Harbaugh will miss the season’s last three games, including the game against Ohio State - one of Michigan’s biggest rivals.

Coach Harbaugh was suspended after allegations came to light accusing UofM of sending scouts to opposing team’s games to steal signs.

“The Big Ten Conference expects all contests involving a member institution to be conducted without compromise to any fundamental element of sportsmanship. Such fundamental elements include integrity of the competition, civility toward all, and respect, particularly toward opponents and officials,” the Big Ten said in a statement.

Harbaugh is not allowed to attend the last three games, but he is allowed to oversee practices.

Harbaugh was disciplined by the conference less than 24 hours before the Wolverines play at No. 9 Penn State in their toughest matchup of the season so far. His team (9-0) has a shot to win a third straight Big Ten title and the school’s first national championship since 1997.

Michigan was prepared to take possible legal action if the conference punished the football program before a full investigation into allegations of an impermissible scouting and sign-stealing operation.

UofM’s response can be read below:

“Like all members of the Big Ten Conference, we are entitled to a fair, deliberate, and thoughtful process to determine the full set of facts before a judgment is rendered. Today’s action by Commissioner Tony Petitti disregards the Conference’s own handbook, violates basic tenets of due process, and sets an

untenable precedent of assessing penalties before an investigation has been completed. We are dismayed at the Commissioner’s rush to judgment when there is an ongoing NCAA investigation - one in which we are fully cooperating.”

Commissioner Petitti’s hasty action today suggests that this is more about reacting to pressure from other Conference members than a desire to apply the rules fairly and impartially. By taking this action at this hour, the Commissioner is personally inserting himself onto the sidelines and altering the level playing field that he is claiming to preserve. And, doing so on Veteran’s Day - a court holiday - to try to thwart the University from seeking immediate judicial relief is hardly a profile in impartiality. To ensure fairness in the process, we intend to seek a court order, together with Coach Harbaugh, preventing this disciplinary action from taking effect.”

