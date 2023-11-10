Train destroys car stuck on tracks in Delta Township

DELTA TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WILX) - A pickup truck was totaled after getting stuck on train tracks Thursday afternoon.

According to the Eaton County Sheriff’s Office, a man was driving on Waverly Rd. when the train crossing signals activated. The man ignored the warnings and continued onto the tracks.

His vehicle then became stuck, prompting the driver and his daughter to evacuate.

Shortly after, a passing train smashed into the car, totaling it.

No injuries were reported.

