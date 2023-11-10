Advertise With Us

Staudt on Sports LIVE: Tim on Harbaugh’s suspension

Tim is at the News 10+ Digital Desk with his take on the punishment the Big Ten has imposed on Jim Harbaugh.
By Krystle Holleman
Published: Nov. 10, 2023 at 3:41 PM EST|Updated: 2 hours ago
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Tim is at the News 10+ Digital Desk with his take on the punishment the Big Ten has imposed on Jim Harbaugh.

Chat with us LIVE during our livestream on YouTube here or on our Facebook page here. If you have questions or comments, ask away and we’ll see your questions in real-time!

More: Big Ten bans No. 2 Michigan coach Jim Harbaugh from final 3 games over alleged sign-stealing scheme

