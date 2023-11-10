Spartans recover, defeat Southern Indiana on the court

EAST LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - After a dismal home opener loss to James Madison on Monday, Michigan State took to the court with one mission: win.

The Spartans did just that, defeating Southern Indiana 74-51 on Thursday.

Following the loss to JMU, head coach Tom Izzo demanded more from his team’s leaders. Jaden Akins, who had just four points in Monday’s game, finished with 13. Tyson Walker’s 14 points led the team which had four Spartans in double figures - Malik Hall had 12 and Mady Sissoko with 11.

One concern Izzo was asked about was three-point shooting.

“I’m sure you’re gonna ask me so I’ll ask you - are you concerned about the 3-point shooting,” Izzo said postgame. “I’m going to tell you I’m not because we did it all summer, all fall, and shot the ball really well. They didn’t go in on the other side of the coin it was great to get to the free throw line a lot.”

MSU dominated the free throw percentage with 82.1% to USI’s 45.5%.

“There were some bright spots in Mady (Sissoko) early. Mady going to the free-throw line, getting 10 rebounds. When you’re subbing like we subbed and again we did it all on purpose we’re going to expect some bumps along the road, especially in a game like this.”

MSU is now 1-1 and next faces Duke in the Champions Classic at Chicago’s United Center on Tuesday, Nov. 14. Joey Ellis from the News 10 Sports team will be there to bring you all the action on-air, online, and on all streaming platforms.

