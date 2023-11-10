Schools Rule: Grand Ledge High School debuts fall musical

GRAND LEDGE, Mich. (WILX) - Grand Ledge High School is debuting its fall musical, “The Little Mermaid,” and it was performed Wednesday for a special audience.

Art programs in high school can help students feel included and like they have a place to be themselves. Grand Ledge High School is performing “The Little Mermaid,” and they have around 100 students involved in the show.

“Everyone has some sort of art in them, and to just not have that in a high school environment would be absolutely terrible,” said Chase Mann, a Grand Ledge student. “This is a way where students can express themselves and just show who they really are on the inside.”

The first audience was given Wednesday to an audience of elementary school kids from around the area. A packed house full of young students looking forward to seeing a character they know very well.

The show was an instant hit with the children as they were amazed by the incredible set and lovable cast composed of talented high school students.

Sarah Bovee, who plays the role of Ursula, said that theater has already taught her a life lesson she will always take with her.

“It has definitely helped to build confidence, and public speaking is a big thing,” said Bovee. “When you are saying lines, you have to make sure they know what you are saying, and this has helped me in a lot of different areas of my life.”

Mann, who plays Sebastian, said they feed off of the energy the little kids brought to the auditorium.

“The reason a lot of us act is we love to see that cheer, that yell, that scream as someone enjoys our performance,” said Mann. “These little kids are just screaming and yelling and having a grand old time—that is the best thing for us.”

Students worked on the set, props, tech, makeup, costume, lights, sound and—of course—acting and singing.

Theater Director Tracy Clark said being a part of the production is growing in popularity.

“It’s kind of cool to be in theater here at Grand Ledge,” said Clark. “We actually have some athletes who have joined our cast from around the years, and it brings a whole new energy as well because it is just a whole new layer of getting more people involved. A lot of people say, ‘I am not a singer, and I can’t do that,’ but you can.”

As for the kids who came to see the show, Clark hopes some future stars might be in the crowd. “Maybe pique their interest and then maybe they can join our program as they get older,” said Clark.

On Saturday, Grand Ledge will perform at 2 p.m. and again at 7 p.m. On Sunday, there will be performances at 2 p.m. and then at 6:30 p.m. for the final show. You can buy tickets online to see “The Little Mermaid.”

Subscribe to our News 10 newsletter and YouTube page to receive the latest local news and weather.

Copyright 2023 WILX. All rights reserved.