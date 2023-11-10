Residents meet to discuss water contamination from nearby plant

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Thursday evening, people who live in Delta Township met to talk about the contaminated water coming into their homes.

Last year, The Lansing Board of Water and Light confirmed they found elevated levels of boron in the water near the Erickson power station.

Neighbors say they have been drinking from bottled water since they found out.

“We just want some answers, we want to know that... definitively is the water safe? how concerned should we be? and what is the long term remedial plan that BWL keeps promising?” said Jonathan Kermiet, a concerned neighbor.

Kermiet recalling the day BWL told them the water could be contaminated.

“They said they had some concerns that they had... especially with boron and lithium and they wanted to test the wells. They gave us the report back several months later, they said that the levels of boron and lithium were safe and that we shouldn’t be concerned,” Kermiet said.

The report also said the contamination was naturally occurring but neighbors say they’re not so sure how true that is. They decided to host outside environmental experts for advice with hopes to get additional testing.

“We don’t know how dangerous it could be to the people that live here and that’s really what we want to find out. The best of all possible worlds is that we find out that the contamination is, the chemicals that are there that were found when BWL did the testing are really naturally occurring and are not the result of contamination from the coal ash pond,” said Randy Dykhust with Capital Area Friends of the Environment.

Capital Area Friends of the Environment assisted the neighbors with finding a consultant who could do more in depth testing on the wells and if it comes back that the water is contaminated by BWL and not naturally occurring like BWL’s report claims...

“BWL would make restitution and one way to do that would be to hook everybody up to the city water,” said Dykhust.

If you’re concerned about your water, water testing kits are available for purchase or you can contact BWL to provide one for you.

The chemicals from coal ash have been linked to cancer, developmental delays, reproductive problems, and heart and lung disease.

Subscribe to our News 10 newsletter and YouTube page to receive the latest local news and weather.

Copyright 2023 WILX. All rights reserved.