Red Wings Looking To End Losing Streak

Detroit Red Wings right wing Alex DeBrincat (93) greets teammates after scoring during the...
Detroit Red Wings right wing Alex DeBrincat (93) greets teammates after scoring during the first period of an NHL hockey game against the Tampa Bay Lightning, Saturday, Oct. 14, 2023, in Detroit.((AP Photo/Carlos Osorio))
By Tim Staudt
Published: Nov. 10, 2023 at 5:25 PM EST|Updated: 2 hours ago
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - The Detroit Red Wings hope to end their two game losing streak Saturday with a 1pm home game against the lowly Columbus Blue Jackets. The Red Wings in the past week have lost to the Rangers at New York 5-3 and in overtime at home Thursday night to the Montreal Canadiens, 3-2. The Wings are now 7-5-2 on the season and looking for more consistency in goal and on offense.

