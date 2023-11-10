Red Wings Looking To End Losing Streak

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - The Detroit Red Wings hope to end their two game losing streak Saturday with a 1pm home game against the lowly Columbus Blue Jackets. The Red Wings in the past week have lost to the Rangers at New York 5-3 and in overtime at home Thursday night to the Montreal Canadiens, 3-2. The Wings are now 7-5-2 on the season and looking for more consistency in goal and on offense.

