Police investigate house fire in Albion

ALBION, Mich. (WILX) - A house caught fire in Albion Wednesday night that’s believed to be arson.

Police said the fire around 7 p.m. on Nov. 8 appeared to be intentionally lit.

The house is located on West Chestnut Street near the intersection of North Eaton and West Pine Streets.

No one was home, and there were no injuries.

