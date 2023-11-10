Overnight family warming center opening in Lansing

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Lansing officials announced that an overnight family warming center will be open throughout the winter.

Michigan allocated $800,000 in its latest budget to allow Lansing to contract with a vendor to operate and establish a warming center for those in need. The city chose to contract the Detroit Rescue Mission Ministries (DRMM) to operate and manage the program.

DRMM operates eight shelters, warming centers and facilities for those in need in four Michigan counties—including Wayne, Macomb, St. Clair and Livingston.

“On behalf of Detroit Rescue Mission Ministries, I am thrilled to express our sincere gratitude for selecting us as recipients of this contract. We are truly honored and delighted to accept this, which marks a significant milestone in our mission to serve the vulnerable population in the Lansing community,” stated Dr. Chad Audi, President & CEO of DRMM.

The Human Relations and Community Services Department is working with DRMM and is scheduled to have the staff hired, trained and in place with an anticipated opening date of Nov. 27, with an end date of April 30. The HRCS Department is also continuing to work out details to have transportation from each other community centers as necessary.

“One gap that we have found here is shelters for families with children that are frequently at capacity. We are going to prioritize our initial services for these families, especially through the winter months, while still working with our partner shelters to ensure individuals have places to go,” stated Mayor Andy Schor. “According to our other shelter partners and City agencies, the greatest needs are in and near downtown, so starting the program at the Letts Center location made the most sense for right now.”

“Keeping families together and sheltered during the cold winter months has to be a priority for Lansing. We have had conversations with the school district and know that there is an incredible need out there right now,” HRCS Director Kimberly A. Coleman said. “Our intent is to use the lessons learned this year to better serve our community in the future.”

During a severe cold weather emergency, termed a “Code Blue” by the City of Lansing, program capacity will be temporarily increased to accept seniors and individuals with disabilities as needed.

The warming center is located in Letts Community Center at 1220 W Kalamazoo Street. Its hours of operation are Monday through Sunday, 7 p.m. to 7 a.m.

Subscribe to our News 10 newsletter and YouTube page to receive the latest local news and weather.

Copyright 2023 WILX. All rights reserved.