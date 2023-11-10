Advertise With Us

MSU Hockey Games Sold Out

Michigan State University Spartans logo. (MSU Image)
By Tim Staudt
Published: Nov. 10, 2023 at 5:17 PM EST
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Michigan State’s Friday night hockey game against Penn State at Munn Arena is now listed as a sellout of more than 6,200 fans. Standing room only tickets will be sold at the door for the 7pm face off. The teams meet at 4pm Saturday to conclude the series and standing room only tickets are all that are available for that game as well. Michigan State is 2-0 in Big Ten play and 7-3 overall.

