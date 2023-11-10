MSU Hockey Games Sold Out

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Michigan State’s Friday night hockey game against Penn State at Munn Arena is now listed as a sellout of more than 6,200 fans. Standing room only tickets will be sold at the door for the 7pm face off. The teams meet at 4pm Saturday to conclude the series and standing room only tickets are all that are available for that game as well. Michigan State is 2-0 in Big Ten play and 7-3 overall.

Subscribe to our News 10 newsletter and YouTube page to receive the latest local news and weather.

Copyright 2023 WILX. All rights reserved.