MSU Basketball Next Faces Duke

Michigan State University Spartans logo. (MSU Image)
Michigan State University Spartans logo. (MSU Image)
By Tim Staudt
Published: Nov. 10, 2023 at 5:21 PM EST|Updated: 3 hours ago
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Michigan State’s basketball team figures to fall next week from its current number four ranking in the Associated Press poll. The Spartans lost at home to James Madison this past Monday before downing Southern Indiana on Thursday night 74-51. The Spartans have a 1-1 record heading to Chicago to face Duke in the annual Champions Classic at 7pm Tuesday.

