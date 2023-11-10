MSU Basketball Next Faces Duke

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Michigan State’s basketball team figures to fall next week from its current number four ranking in the Associated Press poll. The Spartans lost at home to James Madison this past Monday before downing Southern Indiana on Thursday night 74-51. The Spartans have a 1-1 record heading to Chicago to face Duke in the annual Champions Classic at 7pm Tuesday.

Subscribe to our News 10 newsletter and YouTube page to receive the latest local news and weather.

Copyright 2023 WILX. All rights reserved.