Mocked by Medicine: Confronting Medical Gaslighting

ORLANDO, FL (Ivanhoe Newswire) – Recent research has shown that 65% of women and 60% of men feel like their doctor dismisses, ignores, or downplays the seriousness of their medical concerns. This issue is even more prevalent among female millennials, with 72% reporting feelings of dismissal and disregard by doctors.

Sonia Richard, a colon cancer survivor, recounted her experience, “It was always the same answer, ‘Well you’re only 27, 28 you’re fine it’s not cancer’.”

Her suspicions were finally confirmed through a colonoscopy screening. Sonia reveals, “It turns out I had stage 3C rectal cancer.”

Sadly, Sonia’s story is not unique. Many women feel their voices are not heard in healthcare settings. Studies reveal that women, on average, receive cancer diagnoses two and a half years later than men. Furthermore, a study published in the Journal of the American Heart Association found that women seeking treatment for chest pain in the ER waited 29 percent longer than men to be evaluated for a heart attack. Another study showed that women with chest pains were twice as likely to be diagnosed with mental illness than men.

Here are a few ways you can recognize Medical Gaslighting:

1. Your provider constantly interrupts you or doesn’t allow you to fully explain your symptoms.

2.Your doctor minimizes or questions the validity of your pain.

3.They avoid discussing your symptoms in detail.

4.Necessary imaging or lab work to confirm or rule out a diagnosis is not ordered.

5.Your symptoms are attributed to mental illness without offering a mental health referral or screening.

The best way to combat gas lighting is to speak up. If you feel unheard, consider seeking care from another doctor. Sonia emphasizes, “You’re your best advocate. You know your body better than anyone else and if something feels off, push for answers.”

It’s important to note that women of color often face even greater challenges. Studies indicate that 25 to 37 percent of women of color are more likely to receive subpar medical care and are more frequently labeled as non-compliant or agitated compared to other patients.

