Minority groups on Michigan States campus want racial issues addressed

By Marz Anderson
Published: Nov. 9, 2023 at 8:39 PM EST|Updated: 2 hours ago
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Devin Wilson is a sophomore at Michigan State University. He says he doesn’t look forward to walking around campus because of racial slurs he’s been called in the past.

“So right outside my place of living when I was trying to get home safe, I was called the n-word twice,” said Wilson.

The Black Student Alliance and the MSU chapter of the National Association for the Advancement of Colored People are speaking out against issues of racial harassment and discrimination. The two groups say the university has ignored safety concerns for black and brown students.

“Here we have been silenced a lot recently, we continue to be silenced. Either during meetings or we post things, and they do a quick little, oh we’re sorry and they don’t care, they move on from it,” said Missy Chola of MSU’s NAACP. They say issues began in June when racial slurs were written on a sidewalk near the student services building. Chola says incidents have increased since.

“A month into the semester there were about five racial incidents already. That were reported, those were just reported, we don’t know how many happened, so many happened.”

News Ten contacted Michigan State and didn’t receive a comment on these incidents.

Devin Woodruff with the Black Student Alliance says his group wants to work with the university to create a no-hate ordinance requiring students to take mandatory diversity training.

“There’s absolutely is nothing that even talks about like if a student is found to have said something, like what’s the process that that kind of go through for that.”

The groups met with interim president Teresa Woodruff on Tuesday but say no changes have been made to address their complaints.

