Mid-Michigan Matters: Mid-Michigan Veterans Day events

You can hear more in the player above.
By WILX News 10
Published: Nov. 10, 2023 at 5:43 PM EST|Updated: 32 minutes ago
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Tomorrow is Veteran’s Day, a day where we pay tribute to those who have served our country.

Joining Mid-Michigan Matters today is Michelle Ramon and Alfreda Schmidt with the Lansing Veterans Council.

Happening this Sunday, the day after Veteran’s Day, the Veterans Council is hosting several events.

