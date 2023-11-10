Michigan Republicans introduce articles of impeachment against AG Nessel

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Some Michigan Republicans introduced three articles of impeachment against state Attorney General Dana Nessel on Thursday.

They accuse Nessel of maliciously prosecuting 16 people accused of acting as false electors and trying to overturn the 2020 presidential election results in Michigan.

“The only accountability for the attorney general is the House of Representatives,” said Representative James Desana, (R) Carleton. “We are the only organization in the state of Michigan that can hold her accountable. There is no level of accountability above her.”

News 10 reached out to the Attorney General’s office for comment but has not heard back.

Nessel has said in the past that she charged the 16 accused false electors because she believed they tried to circumvent the will of the voters. She also believed their actions undermined people’s faith in the integrity of Michigan elections.

Subscribe to our News 10 newsletter and YouTube page to receive the latest local news and weather.

Copyright 2023 WILX. All rights reserved.