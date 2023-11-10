Advertise With Us

Michigan Republicans introduce articles of impeachment against AG Nessel

By WILX News 10
Published: Nov. 10, 2023 at 8:50 AM EST|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Some Michigan Republicans introduced three articles of impeachment against state Attorney General Dana Nessel on Thursday.

They accuse Nessel of maliciously prosecuting 16 people accused of acting as false electors and trying to overturn the 2020 presidential election results in Michigan.

“The only accountability for the attorney general is the House of Representatives,” said Representative James Desana, (R) Carleton. “We are the only organization in the state of Michigan that can hold her accountable. There is no level of accountability above her.”

News 10 reached out to the Attorney General’s office for comment but has not heard back.

Nessel has said in the past that she charged the 16 accused false electors because she believed they tried to circumvent the will of the voters. She also believed their actions undermined people’s faith in the integrity of Michigan elections.

Subscribe to our News 10 newsletter and YouTube page to receive the latest local news and weather.

Copyright 2023 WILX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Brianna Coppage, 28, had been a teacher for five years, spending the last two at St. Clair High...
Former teacher said she has made nearly $1 million from OnlyFans in less than 6 months
Meijer logo
Meijer selling turkeys for price they were in 1930s
Train v car crash in Delta Twp
Train destroys car stuck on tracks in Delta Township
Detroit 50-year-old cold case
FBI Detroit, Michigan State Police, seeking help in 50-year-old missing girl case
The puzzle to find Paige: A family’s journey for justice

Latest News

Overnight family warming center opening in Lansing
First Alert Chief Meteorologist Darrin Rockcole shares the weekend forecast.
WEATHER EXTRA: Dry weekend on the way
Police investigate house fire in Albion
LCC celebrates first-generation college students