Michigan lawmakers will soon have to disclose personal finance information

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - State lawmakers are now required by law to share their financial information with the public, but some people say the new legislation is not enough.

Voters made their demand for financial transparency clear during last year’s election when they passed Proposal 1, a ballot measure written to address conflicts of interest in state government when it comes to their debts, assets and investments.

Now, that proposal is being written into law, with the passing of a set of bills in the Michigan House of Representatives early Thursday morning.

“Michigan was near the bottom of the states in terms of the amount of required disclosure, and we’ll be moving upward,” said Michigan State University Professor of Public Policy Matt Grossman.

Grossman said there’s been a longstanding ethical issue amongst state and federal lawmakers who may invest in certain policy efforts to make financial gain. Although, the journey upward Grossman makes reference to is not high enough for groups like Michigan Initiatives for Action.

“Transparency to me means, ripping down the veil of secrecy,” said Founder John Clore.

Under the new disclosure laws, the spouses of state officials will have to disclose whether they’re a lobbyist — or a person whose job is to influence lawmakers. However, spouses are not required to give up their financial information, a pass for the people closest to state officials that Clore fears will leave room for secrecy.

“I think it’s a good show, but I don’t think it’s enough,” he said. “I think they’re going to find other ways to go around that provision.”

It won’t be long before the financial information of state officials, including heads of state like Gov. Gretchen Whitmer, will be accessible to the public, just as they are for lawmakers at the federal level.

Grossman said it’s not likely the everyday person will be looking for that information, but its availability to political opponents, lobbyists and members of the media means it’s bound to be communicated at some point.

“Voters are unlikely to be looking this information directly up, but that doesn’t mean they won’t be impacted by it,” he said.

Clore and other advocates with Michigan Initiatives for Action are hoping to continue the push for government transparency by holding state executive and legislative branches subject to Freedom of Information Act requests.

