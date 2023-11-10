Looking back at the Edmund Fitzgerald’s final voyage

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - 48 years ago, on the afternoon of Nov. 10, 1975, the S.S. Edmund Fitzgerald was navigating through a storm on Lake Superior not far from Whitefish Point in Michigan’s Upper Peninsula. This particular storm was rough, even by Lake Superior’s standards. These were the Gales of November, massive storms that occur over the Great Lakes.

The freighter never officially signaled for help, and all of the ship’s lifeboats were accounted for, albeit badly damaged. The damage indicated the lifeboats were never launched, and were instead rendered unusable after smashing into the ship while still attached. The presence of the boats led the Coast Guard to conclude the ship sank abruptly.

The entire crew of 29 men was aboard when the ship sank to the bottom of Lake Superior.

Because the S.S. Edmund Fitzgerald sank very low in the water, it was common for water to flood onto the deck. The ship’s loose hatch cover allowed for that water to spill into the cargo area, causing the already low freighter to sink even lower.

The Gales of November occurs when the early days of the month bring intrusions of colder air from Canada. When the cold air flows over the warmer water of the Great Lakes, the atmosphere becomes unstable.

At 7 p.m., the Great Lakes Shipwreck Museum will hold its 48th Annual Ceremony for the Edmund Fitzgerald Memorial. Watch live HERE.

