LCC celebrates first-generation college students

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Lansing Community College (LCC) held a celebration for its first-generation college students Thursday morning.

There were giveaways and an opportunity for students to get to know one another.

“My family has always thought that I should go to college,” said Minerva Bunting, a freshman at LCC. “I was doing well in school from a young age, and they were like, ‘Oh, you can get farther than us.’ And I’ve always wanted to live out that dream. I wanted to try and try and get as high as I can.”

This is the second year of the celebration. It recognized the Higher Education Act, which increased access to colleges for students.

