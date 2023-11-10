Lawmakers discuss impact of PACT Act on veterans in Michigan

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - A discussion was held Thursday to talk about the impact of the Promise to Address Comprehensive Toxics (PACT) Act on veterans in Michigan.

The law benefits to veterans who were exposed to toxic chemicals in the line of duty.

“This is about families, it is about the veteran—the person who served. It’s about the widows and that come after,” said Senator Debbie Stabenow, (D) Michigan.

Veterans who want to apply for the PACT Act benefits can contact the Department of Veteran Affairs.

