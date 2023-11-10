Advertise With Us

Lansing Community College veterans memorial adds four World War II vets

Two Brothers Henry and Edward Lotoszinski who served in the Second World War had their stories told to family members and friends.
By Justin Kent
Published: Nov. 10, 2023 at 6:13 PM EST|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Four new members of the Lansing Community College Veterans Memorial were inducted on Friday.

Two Brothers Henry and Edward Lotoszinski who served in the Second World War had their stories told to family members and friends.

Henry or Hank had served as a pilot in Europe running bombing missions while his brother served as a pilot in the air force over in the Pacific.

Hank never made it home after his plane was shot down over Germany. His nephew Hank who was named after him was there to accept his uncle’s token of honor from the school.

Andrew Cosgrove with Veteran Services for LCC said this day is always a special occasion for him.

Cosgrove said, “it’s a big deal for me, I have always been sort of a history nut, especially World War Two. so to be able to honor individuals who served our country, it just means so much to me.”

The other two individuals being honored were also related. Robert and Marie Mccauley were Husband and wife.

Marie is now only the second woman to be inducted into the Veterans Memorial on campus.

Every year the school finds other Lansing vets to include in their memorial.

You can visit the memorial where Marie and Robert Mccauley and also Henry and Edward Lotoszinski are being honored at the Health and Human Services building at LCC.

Subscribe to our News 10 newsletter and YouTube page to receive the latest local news and weather.

Copyright 2023 WILX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Meijer logo
Meijer selling turkeys for price they were in 1930s
Michigan head coach Jim Harbaugh watches against Indiana in the second half of an NCAA college...
University of Michigan football coach Jim Harbaugh suspended for rest of the regular season
Brianna Coppage, 28, had been a teacher for five years, spending the last two at St. Clair High...
Former teacher said she has made nearly $1 million from OnlyFans in less than 6 months
Train v car crash in Delta Twp
Train destroys truck stuck on tracks in Delta Township
The puzzle to find Paige: A family’s journey for justice

Latest News

St. Johns family organizes teddy bear drive to give back
St. Johns family organizes teddy bear drive to give back
Dying with dignity
Dying with dignity
doctor generic
Mocked by Medicine: Confronting Medical Gaslighting
St. Johns family organizes teddy bear drive to give back
St. Johns family organizes teddy bear drive to give back