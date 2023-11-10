Lansing Community College veterans memorial adds four World War II vets

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Four new members of the Lansing Community College Veterans Memorial were inducted on Friday.

Two Brothers Henry and Edward Lotoszinski who served in the Second World War had their stories told to family members and friends.

Henry or Hank had served as a pilot in Europe running bombing missions while his brother served as a pilot in the air force over in the Pacific.

Hank never made it home after his plane was shot down over Germany. His nephew Hank who was named after him was there to accept his uncle’s token of honor from the school.

Andrew Cosgrove with Veteran Services for LCC said this day is always a special occasion for him.

Cosgrove said, “it’s a big deal for me, I have always been sort of a history nut, especially World War Two. so to be able to honor individuals who served our country, it just means so much to me.”

The other two individuals being honored were also related. Robert and Marie Mccauley were Husband and wife.

Marie is now only the second woman to be inducted into the Veterans Memorial on campus.

Every year the school finds other Lansing vets to include in their memorial.

You can visit the memorial where Marie and Robert Mccauley and also Henry and Edward Lotoszinski are being honored at the Health and Human Services building at LCC.

