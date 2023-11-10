Jackson Police search for subjects accused of stealing elderly woman’s wallet

JACKSON, Mich. (WILX) - The Jackson Police Department is searching for subjects accused of stealing an elderly woman’s wallet.

According to police, one subject allegedly distracted the woman while the other reached into her purse and took her wallet. The subject then used the woman’s credit card.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Officer Marcum at (517) 768-8774 or tmarcum@cityofjackson.org.

(Jackson Police Department)

Subscribe to our News 10 newsletter and YouTube page to receive the latest local news and weather.

Copyright 2023 WILX. All rights reserved.