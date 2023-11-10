Advertise With Us

Fallen veterans finally get the burial they deserve

“It is an absolute honor and privilege to be able to lay our veterans to rest. They gave a lot of their lives for our country and for us to be able to give them
By Amaya Kuznicki
Published: Nov. 9, 2023 at 10:31 PM EST|Updated: moments ago
AUGUSTA, Mich. (WILX) - On Thursday, Two veterans were buried with full military honors at Fort Custer National Cemetery. Veterans and local law enforcement officials from across Mid-Michigan paid their respects as neither veteran had family to mark the occasion.

“It is an absolute honor and privilege to be able to lay our veterans to rest. They gave a lot of their lives for our country and for us to be able to give them that dignified honorable burial is something that we strive to do,” said Fox.

The veterans being honored are from Ingham and Eaton counties.

“The moment they come through our doors they’re part of our family and we treat them as such,” said Fox.

Sparrow Officials, like Michelle Fox researched the deaths of people who didn’t have family, making sure they got the respectful goodbye they deserved.

She added, “I come from a family, a long line of veterans. It’s very close to my heart and a lot of our staff members’ hearts that work hard to endure that today happens every year.”

“It makes everything come back to you when you’re able to see these kinds of things happen,” said Alex Pajkowski.

Alex Pajkowski served in the Marines for five years. He now works with Gift of Life Michigan, honoring veterans’ legacies.

“It’s really amazing how veterans in the community come out to honor our own it’s kind of heart-wrenching for me to come out here and be able to see that and be a part of it too,” said Pajkowski.

“We don’t always like to think about what happens after somebody passes away, but there’s this huge piece of it where a lot of stuff happens, there’s a lot of people involved and a lot of people that care,” said Fox.

They may not be family and they may not have known these fallen veterans, but they showed up to honor their service and sacrifice.

