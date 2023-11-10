Dying with dignity

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Assisted suicide has never been an option in the state of Michigan, but a group of state senators are hoping that could change by passing a new package of bills.

The Death with Dignity Act was introduced by Sens. Mary Cavanagh (D-Redford Twp.), Kevin Hertel (D-St. Clair Shores), Sam Singh (D-East Lansing) and Veronica Klinefelt (D-Eastpointe) on Thursday. It would legalize doctor-assisted suicide for people suffering from a terminal illness.

“As we are seeing some of the things happening in other states, how it’s working, and how it’s really giving that helpful hand for those dark days at the end of life,” Cavanagh said.

The proposal requires that someone have only six to eight months to live, and be of sound mind, in order for the assisted suicide to be carried out. Cavanagh said she understands the difficult decisions a terminally ill loved one faces, and that the options laid out in Senate Bills 678-681 are ones she wishes her grandmother could have made at the end of her battle with dementia.

“There was a certain time during her illness where she could have made a plan and had those decisions,” she said. “But by the time it was the end of her life, she was not of sound mind.”

Caregivers at Mother Teresa House, a faith-based, long term care facility in downtown Lansing, are at their patients’ bedsides during those last days, offering end-of-life care that Director Karen Bussey said offers a dignity of its own.

“We have something much different to offer people at the end of life, and it’s to be there for them, and human care, rather than a doctor-prescribed end,” she said.

Bussey’s primary concern with the Death with Dignity Act is the implication it has for the mental health of terminally ill patients. When people are reaching the end of their life, Bussey said they’re in a vulnerable state, and may be much more susceptible to the opportunity to end their suffering.

“By having a legislation that suggests such a thing, it’s suggesting to a very vulnerable person, well, here’s your solution,” she said. “But our solution is caring for each other.”

Two very different approaches, both with the goal of showing respect for a person’s life. Cavanagh said the bills have been turned over to committee for careful consideration by lawmakers, relevant organizations and members of the public. It will then move to the senate floor for a vote.

