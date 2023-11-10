Crews put out house fire in Lansing

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Fire crews put out a house fire Friday morning in Lansing.

The Lansing Fire Department said crews responded to a home on Hillsdale Street on Nov. 10 at around 9 a.m. and saw smoke coming from the attic.

Officials said everyone made it out of the home safely and they are investigating the cause.

The home is not livable but the people who lived in the home are able to stay with other family.

