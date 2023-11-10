Advertise With Us

Crews put out house fire in Lansing

(MGN)
By WILX News 10
Published: Nov. 10, 2023 at 2:10 PM EST|Updated: 2 hours ago
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Fire crews put out a house fire Friday morning in Lansing.

The Lansing Fire Department said crews responded to a home on Hillsdale Street on Nov. 10 at around 9 a.m. and saw smoke coming from the attic.

Officials said everyone made it out of the home safely and they are investigating the cause.

The home is not livable but the people who lived in the home are able to stay with other family.

