A cloudy Friday with possible showers, and a preview of our evening newscasts

By Taylor Gattoni
Published: Nov. 10, 2023 at 1:48 PM EST|Updated: 2 hours ago
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - We are tracking a weak upper-level disturbance that will be moving through the area today. First Alert Meteorologist Colton Cichoracki for what you can expect heading into the weekend. And, join Taylor Gattoni at the News 10+ Digital Desk for a breakdown of our evening newscasts.

Chat with us LIVE during our livestream on YouTube here or on our Facebook page here. If you have questions or comments, ask away and we’ll see your questions in real-time!

ALMANAC INFORMATION for November 10, 2023

  • Average High: 49º Average Low 34º
  • Lansing Record High: 76° 2022
  • Lansing Record Low: 9° 1895
  • Jackson Record High: 75º 2020
  • Jackson Record Low: 18º 1921

