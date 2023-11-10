Advertise With Us

Car submerging in the Red Cedar River in Lansing

By WILX News 10
Published: Nov. 10, 2023 at 1:56 PM EST|Updated: 2 hours ago
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - A car is submerging in the Red Cedar River Friday afternoon.

It is unclear how the car went into the river. Police told News 10 they received a report of a car in the river at around 12:10 p.m. When officials arrived to the scene, the two passengers in the car—a woman and her one-year-old child—managed to rescue themselves to safety. No injuries were reported.

News 10 crew at the scene near Beech and Elm Streets captured photos of the car in the river.

This is a developing story. Stay with News 10 for updates.

Car submerges in Red Cedar River
