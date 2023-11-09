Wrongful convictions vacated in Calhoun County sexual assault case

CALHOUN COUNTY, Mich. (WILX) - Convictions against Louis Wright, 65, of Calhoun County have been vacated after an investigation by Michigan Sate Police and the WMU-Cooley Law School Innocence Project.

Wright was wrongfully convicted of sexual assault and breaking and entering in 1988.

New DNA testing determined Wright could not have been the perpetrator, despite his conviction.

The Albion Department of Public Safety worked with MSP to locate the 1988 sexual assault kit to test the DNA.

“The exoneration of Mr. Wright highlights the importance of collaboration between multiple agencies,” Attorney General Nessel said. “The tireless work put in to secure this exoneration is another source of great pride for our Conviction Integrity Unit. When I established the CIU in 2019, I envisioned our office working side-by-side with local prosecutors and police departments to uncover the truth. I commend the attorneys and investigators in my office, the local agencies, and the WMU-Cooley Law School Innocence Project for their hard work.”

On Jan. 18, 1988, an 11-year-old girl was sleeping in her home in Albion. During the early morning hours, a person broke into her home and sexually assaulted her.

An Albion Public Safety Officer who lived near the victim’s home reported seeing Wright in front of the home about five hours before the attack.

Wright voluntarily went to the police station for questioning, but his interview was not recorded. The detective claimed that Wright confessed.

Wright pled no contest initially but then tried to withdraw his plea. The court denied his request. The victim was never asked to identify her attacker.

Wright was sentenced to 25 to 50 years for each of the sexual assault charges and six to 15 years for the breaking and entering charges. He maintained his innocence ever since.

After DNA testing conducted in 2023, authorities determined that Wright’s DNA was not present. DNA belonging to a different man was instead discovered.

