World War 2 veteran celebrates 98th birthday with a round of golf

ST. JOHNS, Mich. (WILX) - The U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs says less than 120,000 of the 16.1 million World War Two vets are still alive today.

William Aldrich who is celebrating his 98th birthday is not only still alive and well, but he manages to play a round of golf almost every day.

Aldrich said, “It’s all I do, I just like to golf.”

Gary Mccallister a long-time golf partner of his friend Aldrich said he hopes he too will stay as active as Bill.

Mccallister said, “98 years old and he plays golf every single day. I doubt that I will make it to 98, but if I did that would be my dream also.”

Aldrich also served during World War Two for the United States Navy on board a supply ship near Guam.

For his birthday all of Bill’s friends pooled their money to buy his next year’s membership fee for the Emerald Golf Course.

Aldrich doesn’t just play the course because he loves golf, he also visits a Tree that the course dedicated to his two daughters who passed away a month apart.

Mccallister said his friend always stops after the 17th hole to spend a few moments with the tree and speaking with his daughters before finishing his round on hole 18.

Aldrich said " I want to live to be 100.”

With William Aldrich keeping a competitive spirit, and a smile on his face, there is no doubt he will continue playing the game he loves for as long as he lives.”

