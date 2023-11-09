Advertise With Us

WATCH: 17-foot python caught in Everglades National Park

A man in Florida caught a massive python in Everglades National Park.
A man in Florida caught a massive python in Everglades National Park.(TMX)
By Andrew McMunn
Published: Nov. 8, 2023 at 7:53 PM EST|Updated: 3 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(Gray News) – A man in Florida caught a massive python in one of the state’s national parks.

In a video posted to Instagram Sunday, the giant snake can be seen crossing a gravel road in Everglades National Park before it was caught by two men also in the video.

Holden Hunter, the original poster, said the python was one of the largest pythons caught in Florida.

In a message alongside the video, Hunter said the snake measured 17 feet, 2 inches long and weighed 198 pounds.

“It’s crazy that these things are all over Florida now but no one expects to see one this big,” he wrote.

Copyright 2023 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Brianna Coppage, 28, had been a teacher for five years, spending the last two at St. Clair High...
Former teacher said she has made nearly $1 million from OnlyFans in less than 6 months
Meijer logo
Meijer selling turkeys for price they were in 1930s
(Source: MGN)
Mid-Michigan November 7, 2023 election results
MDHHS awards $2.7 million to expand services for those seeking substance recovery treatments
Police investigating 2 separate crashes on I-69 in Eaton County

Latest News

FILE - Signage for the 51st annual CMA Awards appears in lights at the Bridgestone Arena on...
‘Fast Car’ wins at CMA Awards for singer Luke Combs and writer Tracy Chapman
Stephen Tyler Bieneman, right, stands outside the federal courthouse, Monday, Nov. 6, 2023, in...
Jury finds man not guilty of assaulting woman at US research station in Antarctica
Picketers carry signs on the picket line outside Netflix on Wednesday, Sept. 27, 2023, in Los...
Hollywood actors strike is over as union reaches tentative deal with studios
What the tech? siri scams
What the Tech: Siri, Alexa can now fall for scams
Republican presidential candidates from left, former New Jersey Gov. Chris Christie, former UN...
GOP presidential candidates unified on Israel but divided on China as they debate without Trump