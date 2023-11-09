Advertise With Us

Tigers Name New Play by Play Announcer

Detroit Tigers logo on home plate (Detroit Tigers/MLB/MGN).
Detroit Tigers logo on home plate (Detroit Tigers/MLB/MGN).(MGN)
By Tim Staudt
Published: Nov. 9, 2023 at 4:26 PM EST|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - The Detroit Tigers Thursday announced the signing of Jason Benetti as their play by play announcer on television on a multi year deal. Benetti has spent the past eight seasons calling games for the Chicago White Sox. His partners have not been announced. Benetti will call at least 127 games on Bally Sports Detroit and those he cannot make will be handled by the Tigers’ radio play by play man, Dan Dickerson. Benetti replaces Matt Shepard who was released after five seasons.

Subscribe to our News 10 newsletter and YouTube page to receive the latest local news and weather.

Copyright 2023 WILX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Brianna Coppage, 28, had been a teacher for five years, spending the last two at St. Clair High...
Former teacher said she has made nearly $1 million from OnlyFans in less than 6 months
Meijer logo
Meijer selling turkeys for price they were in 1930s
(Source: MGN)
Mid-Michigan November 7, 2023 election results
Fatal crash generic
One dead in semi vs passenger van crash in Eaton County
Police investigating 2 separate crashes on I-69 in Eaton County

Latest News

Michigan State University Spartans logo. (MSU Image)
Spartans Set to Host Penn State in Hockey
Michigan State University Spartans logo. (MSU Image)
East Lansing Running Back Receives Offer From Michigan State
Kentucky Wildcats' Jacob Toppin (0) scores a basket during an NCAA basketball game between...
Michigan Basketball Signs Two Recruits
Michigan State University Spartans logo. (MSU Image)
MSU Women Sign Three Recruits