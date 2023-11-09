Tigers Name New Play by Play Announcer

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - The Detroit Tigers Thursday announced the signing of Jason Benetti as their play by play announcer on television on a multi year deal. Benetti has spent the past eight seasons calling games for the Chicago White Sox. His partners have not been announced. Benetti will call at least 127 games on Bally Sports Detroit and those he cannot make will be handled by the Tigers’ radio play by play man, Dan Dickerson. Benetti replaces Matt Shepard who was released after five seasons.

