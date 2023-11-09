Syphilis rates soar across the country

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - In 2022 more than 3,700 babies were born with syphilis in the United States, 10 times more than a decade ago. Here in Michigan, the Michigan Department of Health and Human Services reports that there were 16 cases of congenital syphilis in 2019 and as of 2021 that number has more than doubled. The COVID-19 pandemic only added to the increase.

“This is definitely an issue, not only in Michigan but around the country,” said Dr. Bagdasarian.

Sparrow pediatric doctor Rebecca Schein said expectant mothers can be treated for the disease with a penicillin shot, but if the disease goes untreated babies face a ton of obstacles after birth.

She added, “If your child has syphilis the treatment for the baby is 10 days of IV penicillin and they have to stay in the hospital the whole time and you don’t get to take them home.”

Syphilis also leads to a higher risk of miscarriages and stillbirths.

“Mom’s with syphilis during pregnancy is certainly something we’ve always dealt with. The rates did seem to drop a little bit but now they’re back up and very high,” said Dr. Bagdasarian.

Chief Medical Executive for Michigan Dr. Natasha Bagdesarian said for many years syphilis was only seen as a disease of the LGBTQ community, specifically men, but that’s no longer the case.

Bagdasarian added,“The way that the disease is affecting different communities has changed over past years.”

Health officials encourage anyone who is sexually active to be tested on a regular basis, hoping to prevent the spread.

