Spartans Set to Host Penn State in Hockey

Michigan State University Spartans logo. (MSU Image)
Michigan State University Spartans logo. (MSU Image)
By Tim Staudt
Published: Nov. 9, 2023 at 4:34 PM EST|Updated: 3 hours ago
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - After two weeks away, Michigan State’s hockey team gets a pair of Big Ten home series back to back beginning this Friday night when Penn State visits Munn Arena. Face off is 7pm and a few tickets remain, with standing room only tickets available at the door for Saturday’s 4pm series finale. The Spartans host Big Ten powerhouse Wisconsin next week, 7pm Friday and game time yet to be announced for Saturday. The Spartans are 2-0 in the Big Ten after a sweep at Ohio State and are 7-3 on the season.

