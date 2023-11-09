SAG AFTRA union reaches tentative deal with Hollywood film, TV studios

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - From Hollywood to Mid-Michigan, actors are celebrating the end of the strike right here in our backyard.

On Wednesday, a tentative agreement with the major film and television studios was reached.

“As of 12:01 last night, we have been released,” said Lansing’s own, Aqeel Ash-Shakoor. He has a recurring role as the precinct commander on NBC’s Law and Order: SVU.

He said he’s excited that the strike is over. “So many texts were coming in this morning and messages just saying I can’t wait to see you get back to work.”

Ash-Shakoor said production on Law and Order: SVU and many other tv shows and movies had to stop until the strike reached its end. He said the writers are already back working on the show he stars in.

Production on movies like Deadpool 3 or Gladiator 2 can resume now that actors and studios agree on a deal.

Along with other writers and actors, Ash-Shakoor walked the picket line for fair compensation from streaming services, residual payments, and to stop artificial intelligence from using an actor’s likeness and image.

He said “the protections of AI and the streaming bonuses. Now, I can’t knock out the compensation so we have better health care benefits.”

Film maker and MSU Film Studies professor, Pete Johnston said the deal is on the right track. “It ensures a future for working class people in the industry. It ensures a future for our students who are interested in writing scripts and getting – and making a living for it. And people who are interested in acting.”

Ash-Shakoor said the deal addresses the things that “we’ve been wanting to see. We’ve held out, we’ve held the line, and this is the reward.”

The terms of the deal now await approval by the union and its members before it can take effect.

The Hollywood strikes by actor and writers have been costly with an estimated nationwide economic impact of at least five-billion dollars.

