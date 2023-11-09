Right to Life files lawsuit against Proposal 3

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Pro-life advocates rallied on the Capitol steps on Wednesday pushing for change against abortions.

“Every life has value, every one of us is unique, and we have something to give and we think about all the abortions we’ve seen across the state throughout the nation, how many talents lost, how many lives that would have made our state in the country better,” said Barbara Listing.

Barbara Listing is the President of Right to Life Michigan. She says their goal is to help women make a decision for life.

This month marks one year since Michiganders voted to pass Proposal 3 which enshrined the right to an abortion in Michigan’s constitution. Merissa Kovach works with the American Civil Liberties Union.

“That was the voters taking back their own power, and saying that this is a fundamental right and ensuring the fundamental right to reproductive freedom for our Michigan state constitution,” said Kovach.

Right to Life filed a lawsuit Wednesday to overturn the constitutional amendment protecting abortion rights and to stop it from being enforced. The lawsuit claims the amendment violates The US Constitution by limiting what legislators can do regarding abortions.

The lawsuit has five legal claims with some pushing against the removal of regulations to protect women and the right of parents with a minor seeking an abortion.

“Your child could be taken off public school to go have an abortion. A teacher or a guidance counselor somebody bring them there and the parents have no involvement in that whatsoever,” said Robert Muise, American Freedom Law Center.

In a statement from Planned Parenthood, “anti-abortion activists and Republican lawmakers in Michigan filed a lawsuit to undermine Michigan voters and strip them of their fundamental right to reproductive freedom. Worse, they’re doing it on the first anniversary of the passage of Prop 3, when Michiganders voted overwhelmingly in support of amending the state constitution to protect the right to sexual and reproductive health care, including abortion.”

The battle over abortion rights continues to be fought at the state capitol and in the courts.

