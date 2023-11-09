The puzzle to find Paige: A family’s journey for justice

LIVINGSTON COUNTY, Mich. (WILX) - In the heart of Livingston County, a chilling mystery has lingered for more than three decades. Paige Renkoski, a young Okemos woman, vanished without a trace on a spring day in 1990. The circumstances surrounding her disappearance have baffled investigators, leaving her family with countless questions and a relentless search for answers.

News 10 Anchor Ann Emmerich joined Paige’s younger sister, Missi Renkoski-Hollis, and niece, Nikki, as they revisited the last place Paige was seen alive. With them was medium Lisa Lakian, who offered a unique perspective on the case.

Lakian, a psychic, claimed to have received information from Paige about her final moments. According to Lisa, Paige encountered a tall white man with mousy brown hair, who drove an older pickup truck—a man Paige met through friends. On the day she disappeared, Paige stopped at a park in Canton to visit with a girlfriend. Lisa says the man motioned for her to pull over, using her car’s light issue as an excuse. She says, Paige trusted him.

However, Lisa’s account takes a sinister turn as she described the man grabbing Paige and forcing her into his truck. She said, “He kept holding her wrists, back, and telling her to shut up, telling her to shut up and she’s like ‘No. I will have my voice heard.” Missi Renkoski: “Wow.” Lisa continued, “But she was fearless. She just.” Missi Renkoski-Hollis said, “I could see that.”

According to Lisa, the pair made a stop at a gas station before heading north on Fowlerville Road, and other witnesses saw them. However, Lisa claims police did not adequately follow up on these leads.

But investigators say, they have followed every lead. Throughout the years, they have collected a number of clues, from composite sketches to an anonymous letter, a map, and witnesses who claimed to have seen Paige. However, despite their best efforts, there is no DNA, no fingerprints, and no clear evidence that points to Paige’s whereabouts.

Sgt. Matt Young of the Livingston County Sheriff’s Office, one of three investigators on the Livingston County Cold Case Team, explained, “I’m a very evidence-minded person, and that’s what we look at, we look at the evidence that will either lead to a suspect or exonerate a suspect, and we don’t have any of that in this case.”

Ann Emmerich asked Sgt. Young if the case was properly investigated, to which he responded, “Knowing what they knew in 1990, I would say that it was an abandoned vehicle. Nothing more than that.”

The abandoned vehicle, with its engine running, remained on the shoulder of I-96 for several hours before investigators discovered Paige was missing. Witnesses reported seeing Paige talking to an African American man, possibly three, and a maroon van parked behind her. Sgt. Young said witnesses claimed, “She was on the outside of her vehicle talking to this individual and at one point, had her hands kind of up in the air, making some sort of expression with her arms.”

Detectives removed 22 sets of fingerprints from the car Paige was driving. None of the prints matched any in the police database. With no signs of struggle in the car, all detectives have is Paige’s personal property left behind.

The evidence now sits in a cold case storage room, providing an eerie reminder of this unsolved mystery. Paige’s purse, her ID, and even the shoes she wore on the day of her disappearance are among the clues stored away.

For the first time, Sgt. Young opened the evidence bags for Ann Emmerich. It’s a time capsule and a chilling reminder of an unsolved mystery.

Ann Emmerich asked, “So what’s it going to take to solve this case? Sgt. Young answered, “It’s going to take someone coming forward. It’s either going to take a death bed confession from the suspect, or it’s going to take someone who is close to the suspect to come forward and say this is where she’s at, and this is what I know.”

Among the many leads in the case, were two maps sent to detectives anonymously. These maps led to two unsuccessful digs, years apart, on the same private property north of Fowlerville, where cadaver dogs detected a scent of human remains. It’s the same property where medium Lisa Lakian believes Paige is buried, in a shallow grave.

Lisa described Paige’s last moments, stating, “She’s telling me. I fought him off as long as I could, after he attacked me and he strangled me. In the end, I couldn’t fight anymore. And she kept on telling for everyone to forgive her.”

For Paige’s family, the pain of not knowing what happened to her has persisted for over three decades. Missi Renkoski-Hollis and Nikki Hollis seek closure and hope that the information provided by Lisa Lakian might offer some insight into Paige’s disappearance. Missi Renkoski-Hollis acknowledged, “There are things that are, you know, spot on,” and Nikki Hollis added, “Closure is important. It’s been very ambiguous for a long time.”

Investigators hope someone will come forward with something that can lead to Paige. They’ve just released a new age progression photo of Paige, which shows what she might look like if she’s still alive.

Livingston County Sheriff's detectives have released these new photos that show the age-progression of Paige Renkoski and what she might look like today. She would be 63 years old. (Livingston County Sheriff's Office)

While Lisa Lakian believes she could lead them to Paige’s grave, investigators say they cannot get a search warrant based on a psychic’s belief.

If you know anything that can help solve this cold case, call the Livingston County Sheriff’s Office at (517) 546-2440.

