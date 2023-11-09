MSU Women Sign Three Recruits

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Michigan State women’s first year head basketball coach Robyn Fralick has announced the signing of three recruits to begin play as freshmen next year. They are Sinai Douglas from Toledo; Helen Holley from Cleveland and Juliann Woodard from Jennings County, Indiana. MSU won its opening game 87-62 Wednesday night at home over Oakland U. and next hosts Wright State at 2pm on Sunday.

