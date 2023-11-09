Advertise With Us

Mid-Michigan Matters: MSU professor creates award-winning documentary - about poop

It’s the number two problem facing humanity. Pun intended.
By WILX News 10
Published: Nov. 9, 2023 at 5:08 PM EST|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - It’s the number two problem facing humanity. Pun intended.

Joining Mid-Michigan Matters today is MSU professor and filmmaker Troy Hale.

Troy is the director of Poop Saves the World, which won two regional Emmys.

He explains how feces can help save our planet in the player above.

Subscribe to our News 10 newsletter and YouTube page to receive the latest local news and weather.

Copyright 2023 WILX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Brianna Coppage, 28, had been a teacher for five years, spending the last two at St. Clair High...
Former teacher said she has made nearly $1 million from OnlyFans in less than 6 months
Meijer logo
Meijer selling turkeys for price they were in 1930s
(Source: MGN)
Mid-Michigan November 7, 2023 election results
Fatal crash generic
One dead in semi vs passenger van crash in Eaton County
Police investigating 2 separate crashes on I-69 in Eaton County

Latest News

The puzzle to find Paige: A family’s journey for justice
SAG- AFTRA holds support rally for writers strike.
SAG AFTRA union reaches tentative deal with Hollywood film, TV studios
World War two veteran celebrates 98th birthday with a round of golf
World War two veteran celebrates 98th birthday with a round of golf
A gavel
Wrongful convictions vacated in Calhoun County sexual assault case