Michigan Veterans Affairs Agency hosting ceremony honoring state’s veterans

By Kellan Buddy
Published: Nov. 9, 2023 at 6:43 AM EST|Updated: 2 hours ago
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - The Michigan Veterans Affairs Agency is hosting a ceremony Thursday morning at the State Capitol to recognize the state’s veterans.

It will take place at Heritage Hall, celebrating over 500,000 veterans in Michigan.

The Michigan Veterans Affairs Agency said they’re inviting veterans and lawmakers from all over the state to celebrate. There will be a special portion of the ceremony recognizing Vietnam veterans, as well.

Todd Butler from the Veteran Affairs Agency said events like this help ensure veterans get the recognition they deserve.

“Service to our country, especially uniformed service, is a very selfless act,” said Butler. “People don’t do it for recognition, which makes it all the more reason why we need to stand up and be sure that we recognize those folks in addition to recognition. What we hope to do as a central coordinating agency for all veterans in the state, hopefully through recognition, we can encourage veterans to take that next step and connect with the benefits that they’ve earned, and they deserve for their service.”

The event runs from 9:30 a.m. to 10 a.m. on Nov. 9.

